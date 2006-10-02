TPC expanding polyisobutylene

Texas Petrochemicals is building a polyisobutylene plant at its Houston complex that will more than double its current capacity of 65,000 metric tons per year by mid-2008. The company says there is strong growth for polyisobutylene in lube additives and industrial markets. Texas Petrochemicals entered the polyisobutylene market in 2000 with a proprietary manufacturing process and says it has since doubled capacity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter