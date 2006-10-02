Wellman restructures

Wellman will restructure its U.S. fibers operations by consolidating production at its Palmetto plant in Darlington, S.C., and closing fiber capacity in Johnsonville, S.C. Also at Johnsonville, Wellman expects to sell its material recycling division, which converts postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate bottles to flake, plus some equipment used to produce Wellstrand, a specialty coarse fiber. The company expects these actions to result in a $30 million to $35 million pretax charge in the third quarter.
