Ashta Tests A Fuel Cell

Ashta Chemicals will take on a 400-kW demonstration fuel cell, to be installed and operated by HydroGen, at its chlor-alkali facility in Ashtabula, Ohio. Hydrogen produced as a by-product of chlorine manufacture will power the phosphoric acid fuel cell. Ashta will use the resulting electricity to lower energy costs, while HydroGen proves the performance of its fuel cell to potential customers. HydroGen says it will use $1.3 million of an award from the Ohio Department of Development to defray costs.
