Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Barton Is Named Cotton Medalist

October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Jacqueline K. Barton, Arthur & Marian Hanish Memorial Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2007 F. A. Cotton Medal in recognition of her many contributions to molecular biology, especially her intercalation techniques for the study of DNA.

Barton pioneered the application of transition-metal complexes to probe recognition and reactions of double helical DNA. With these transition-metal probes, she has targeted nucleic acid sites with affinities and specificities rivaling those of DNA-binding proteins, developed luminescent and photochemical reagents as diagnostic tools, and elucidated electron-transfer chemistry mediated by the DNA double helix. Her work may be critical to understanding the chemical consequences of radical damage to DNA within the cell.

Barton will receive the Cotton Medal at a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M University on April 26, 2007. The award consists of a gold medal and a bronze replica as well as a certificate and a cash honorarium. It is named for F. Albert Cotton, W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair and Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M University. The award has been given annually since 1995 by the Texas A&M department of chemistry and the ACS Texas A&M Section.

Separately, Barton has been named an Outstanding Director for 2006 by the Outstanding Directors Exchange (ODX). This annual awards program honors independent directors of public companies who have been recognized by their peers for making a courageous or valuable contribution to the companies on whose boards they serve. Barton, a director of Dow Chemical, is among eight directors who received the award this year.

Barton is being recognized for helping to create the post of chief technology officer at Dow. Previously, Dow had a group vice president for R&D, but Barton successfully argued that the company needed someone who was less an administrator and more a practitioner of science.

Barton has also assumed the role of translator for fellow board members, identifying for the board how new Dow technologies may work, what they can do, and whether there could be other implications, such as possible environmental or health impacts.

"Jackie is one of those directors who advance the board and who, in doing so, help to advance corporate governance for us all," says Michael D. Griffin, chairman of ODX.

Barton will receive the Outstanding Director award at the ODX corporate governance conference in San Francisco on March 21-22, 2007.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacqueline Barton wins 2023 Welch Award in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacqueline K. Barton to receive 2021 Theodore Richards Award for conspicuous achievement in chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gibbs Medal to Cynthia Burrows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE