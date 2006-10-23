Bayer, Regeneron Link For Eye Disease

Bayer HealthCare and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will collaborate to develop Regeneron's VEGF Trap-Eye for the treatment of eye disease. VEGF Trap-Eye is a protein that binds to or "traps" vascular endothelial growth factor, thought to play a critical role in eye disease. The drug is currently in Phase I and II clinical trials. Regeneron will get $75 million up front from Bayer and will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $245 million. The firms will jointly commercialize VEGF Trap-Eye outside the U.S.; Regeneron has all U.S. rights.
