Christe Receives Alfred Stock Memorial Prize

Karl O. Christe, a research professor at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, has been awarded the Alfred Stock Memorial Prize by the German Chemical Society in recognition of his outstanding experimental studies in inorganic chemistry.
Christe's research focuses on main-group compounds with halogens, polyazide chemistry, and nitroamine chemistry, as well as carbocations and fluorocarbon compounds. His group recently reported in Angewandte Chemie on an energetic ionic liquid and evidence of linear metal-azido coordination. Their report on the first structural characterization of binary arsenic(II) and antimony(III) azides was featured on the cover of Chemistry-A European Journal in 2004.
