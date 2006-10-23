Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Crawford Guilty

Former FDA commissioner didn't disclose ownership of stock in companies affected by agency regulations

by Bette Hileman
October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Former FDA commissioner Lester M. Crawford pled guilty on Oct. 17 to federal charges that he failed to disclose ownership of stocks in firms regulated by the agency. He was charged specifically with filing false documents and violating conflict-of-interest laws, both misdemeanors.

In his financial documents, Crawford stated that his shares of Sysco and Kimberly-Clark had been sold when, in fact, he still owned them. He also failed to disclose ownership of PepsiCo stock and income from the exercise of Embrex stock options.

"One of the most important principles of our ethics laws is that public officials cannot have a financial interest in any decision they make," says U.S. Attorney Jeffrey A. Taylor. "Crawford blatantly violated these principles."

Crawford was acting commissioner of FDA from March 2004 until July 2005, when he became commissioner. He resigned that position after only two months. While at the agency, he chaired the FDA Obesity Working Group. Decisions of this group could have affected stock values of both PepsiCo and Sysco, leading manufacturers of food products.

The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Health & Human Services initiated the investigation after several lawmakers said they were concerned about Crawford's sudden departure from FDA.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced in January and could be sent to prison for up to one year for each charge. But his lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, a partner at Wiley Rein & Fielding in Washington, D.C., says it is likely he will receive only fines and probation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Indicts Turing CEO Shkreli
Biotech BioChemics Fingered By Feds
KiOR Leaders Trade Allegations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE