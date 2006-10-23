Davy Medal To Martin Pope

Martin Pope, professor emeritus of chemistry at New York University, has been awarded the Davy Medal by the U.K.'s Royal Society for his pioneering work in the field of molecular semiconductors. The medal is awarded annually for an outstandingly important recent discovery in any branch of chemistry and includes a cash prize of ??1,000 (about $1,250). Pope is one of the founding fathers of the field of electronic properties of organic crystals. He is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in electroluminescence, the conversion of electric energy directly into visible light, and for inventing many of the experimental techniques used to study organic materials.
