Ethanol costs

Environment

Ethanol costs

October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
The claim that ethanol yields 25% more energy than the fossil fuels (including electricity) invested in producing it through corn is at odds with well-reviewed studies such as those by David Pimentel and by Ted W. Patzak, which show, to the contrary, that producing ethanol through corn consumes 29% more fossil fuel energy than is in the ethanol (C&EN, July 24, page 27). Beware of ethanol energy calculations offered up from corn-producing states or, these days, from government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy.

George R. Lester
Salem, Va.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

