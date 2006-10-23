Ethanol costs

Sept. 18, page 16. Vitamin C was incorrectly identified as citric acid. It is ascorbic acid.
Oct. 9, page 12. The article on brain chemistry should have included the following reference information for the work cited: Science 2006, 314, 130.
The claim that ethanol yields 25% more energy than the fossil fuels (including electricity) invested in producing it through corn is at odds with well-reviewed studies such as those by David Pimentel and by Ted W. Patzak, which show, to the contrary, that producing ethanol through corn consumes 29% more fossil fuel energy than is in the ethanol (C&EN, July 24, page 27). Beware of ethanol energy calculations offered up from corn-producing states or, these days, from government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy.
George R. Lester
Salem, Va.
