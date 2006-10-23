Faster, faster Killacycle

Killacycle, the world's quickest electric motorcycle, is owned by William P. Dub?, a research engineer at the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, Colo. (C&EN, June 12, page 36). The official world record holder was clocked at 9.450 seconds for a quarter-mile reaching 152.07 mph. For drag-racing aficionados, a video of a recent practice run may be viewed at www.killacycle.com/Second%20Run.wmv.
Sonja G. Ringen
Laramie, Wyo.
