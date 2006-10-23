Gorske Wins M. J. Collins Award

Benjamin C. Gorske, a fourth-year graduate student at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has received the 2006 M. J. Collins Award, named after Michael J. Collins, founder, chief executive officer, and president of CEM Corp.
The award recognizes outstanding research by a student in the field of microwave chemistry and is open to undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral students attending academic institutions in the U.S. Gorske received the $2,500 cash prize at an award ceremony during the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco. In addition, matching funds were presented to Gorske's academic sponsor, Helen E. Blackwell.
Gorske's research involves the microwave-assisted synthesis of peptidomimetics and the rational design of peptoid structure. He designed the first microwaveassisted method for solid-phase peptoid synthesis through an amination reaction and then used this methodology to prepare various peptoids that can be used to intercept key protein-protein interactions.
To download an application for the 2007 M. J. Collins Award, visit cem.com/support/award.asp.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter