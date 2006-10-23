Advertisement

Synthesis

Gorske Wins M. J. Collins Award

October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Benjamin C. Gorske, a fourth-year graduate student at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has received the 2006 M. J. Collins Award, named after Michael J. Collins, founder, chief executive officer, and president of CEM Corp.

The award recognizes outstanding research by a student in the field of microwave chemistry and is open to undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and postdoctoral students attending academic institutions in the U.S. Gorske received the $2,500 cash prize at an award ceremony during the fall ACS national meeting in San Francisco. In addition, matching funds were presented to Gorske's academic sponsor, Helen E. Blackwell.

Gorske's research involves the microwave-assisted synthesis of peptidomimetics and the rational design of peptoid structure. He designed the first microwaveassisted method for solid-phase peptoid synthesis through an amination reaction and then used this methodology to prepare various peptoids that can be used to intercept key protein-protein interactions.

To download an application for the 2007 M. J. Collins Award, visit cem.com/support/award.asp.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

