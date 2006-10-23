IP Group Signs 10th Partnership

The British intellectual property commercialization company IP Group has signed up its 10th long-term university partner, the University of Glasgow. IP Group will work with the university to identify and facilitate the formation of spin-off companies and to make an initial fund of nearly $10 million available for such companies, in return for equity stakes in them. In addition, IP Group will receive 12% of the equity in spin-off companies from the university when they are established. The partnership has a term of 25 years. As of June 30, 44 spin-offs have been created among the group's university partners, IP Group says.
