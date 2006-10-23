Ineos Details Its Biodiesel Ambitions

Ineos Enterprises plans to produce 2 million metric tons of biodiesel annually by 2012, with some 1.2 million tons by 2010. The U.K.-based chemical company aims to become "the first truly Pan-European supplier of biodiesel." The firm says a previously announced biodiesel plant at its Grangemouth, Scotland, refinery will have at least 500,000 metric tons of capacity and will open by 2008 at a cost of more than $165 million. That plant is receiving "significant" support from the Scottish government, Ineos says. Other plants could be built at Ineos sites in Antwerp, Belgium; Lavera, France; and Wilhelmshaven or Cologne, Germany.
