Environment

Krystosek Receives Chemical Technician Award

October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Krystosek
Robert Krystosek, a senior research technologist at Dow Chemical and member of the ACS Midland Section has received the 2006 National Chemical Technician Award, sponsored by S.C. Johnson & Son. The $1,000 honorarium was presented during the ACS spring national meeting in Atlanta.

Krystosek implemented facilities and engineering changes to add new polar-chemistry capabilities to Dow's high-throughput research efforts, positively affecting the R&D programs of several Dow businesses. Over the past 25 years, Krystosek has developed a wide range of technical expertise, from fibers and dielectric films to homogeneous catalysis and combinatorial chemistry. In 2003, Krystosek received the Outstanding Chemical Technician Award from the Midland Section.

Krystosek served as chair of the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians in 2004. During his term, he helped create two Chemluminary Awards for the division.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

