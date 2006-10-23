Negas Wins Spriggs Award

Taki Negas, vice president of technology at Refractron Technologies, is the recipient of the Richard & Patricia Spriggs Phase Equilibria Award, presented by the American Ceramic Society.
The award is given annually to a scientist who has made valuable contributions to phase-stability relationships in ceramic-based systems literature. The honor comes with a certificate and a cash prize of $1,000.
Negas is being recognized for a technical paper published in the Journal of Solid State Chemistry titled "Phase Relations, Crystal Chemistry, and Dielectric Properties in Sections of La2O3-CaO-MgO-TiO2 System." Negas is known for his work in the research, development, and manufacturing of ceramic materials used in the wireless communications and other microwave-based industries.
