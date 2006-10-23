Particulate cooling

Sept. 18, page 16. Vitamin C was incorrectly identified as citric acid. It is ascorbic acid.
Oct. 9, page 12. The article on brain chemistry should have included the following reference information for the work cited: Science 2006, 314, 130.
"Desperate Cooling Measure Is Aired" referred to "a controversial essay by Nobel Prize-winning chemist Paul J. Crutzen" (C&EN, Aug. 7, page 19). Large-scale introduction of fine particles into the upper atmosphere in order to reduce the effects of the sun's radiation is not a new idea. In October 1997, the Wall Street Journal published an article by Edward Teller, "The Planet Needs a Sunscreen." Teller referred to the effects of the eruptions of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines and El Chichon in Mexico. Teller admitted that the idea was not new, as evidenced by its proposal by Freeman Dyson in 1979. Teller suggested that implementing such an approach would cost but a small fraction, 0.1-1%, of the cost of reducing fossil fuel usage to 1990 levels.
