Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Pulp Art Becomes Her

by Ivan Amato
October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

As she segued from a long career as a chemistry professor at Wellesley College in Massachusetts into her retirement in 2002, Margaret V. Merritt, a papermaker since 1998, already had begun melding her twin interests in science and art into her teaching. In some of her last courses at Wellesley, Merritt, now professor emerita of chemistry, had her students make their own pigments and then paint with them.

Now she has traded in her chromatographs and mass spectrometers for papermakers' materials and techniques. The move, she says, reflects "a love for the liberating and creative power of hands-on work" that she learned from her late undergraduate chemistry professor, Ted Williams, at the College of Wooster. Williams, a master teacher, was remembered in September at the American Chemical Society's national meeting in San Francisco in a symposium in his honor.

Commissioned by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, one of Merritt's more ambitious handiworks, created in collaboration with stone lithographer Anita C. Dillman, now hangs in DHMC's Norris Cotton Research Center in Lebanon, N.H. It's called "Soaring."

Just as scientific research is a collaborative effort, so too was the making of this three-paneled work, whose imagery celebrates the collaboration, intellectual play and creativity, and hope that biomedical researchers muster as they strive to convert ideas about disease and medicine into concrete therapies.

To create the piece, Merritt made translucent paper sheets, somewhat like rice paper, using a pulp of cellulose fibers from the inner bark of the paper mulberry, or kozo, plant. She sent some sheets to Dillman, who used stone lithographic techniques to print onto them hands (based on enlarged photocopies of Merritt's own hands) and drawings of children and branches. Merritt then overlaid these elements onto window-sized paper sheets on which she created landscape features with a technique called "pulp painting" that involves colored paper pulp and a turkey baster.

"Studio art is not so different from laboratory science, because what you are doing is connecting mind with hand," Merritt says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry and materials science in vogue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Statues of women, ancient and modern
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3M takes a wrap on innovative thinking

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE