Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Roomy Zeolite

Porous crystal has wide, interconnecting channels and superior properties

by Mitch Jacoby
October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Avelino Corma
Credit: Avelino Corma

Like engineers who design superhighways with spacious lanes and broad on- and off-ramps, chemists have prepared a new crystalline material that features interconnecting channels and unusually large pores. The study may lead to porous catalysts that facilitate a smooth flow of molecular traffic and exhibit an exceptional degree of internal openness.

Crystalline porous materials are widely used in purification, gas separation, and catalysis. In particular, zeolites, a family of aluminosilicate-type compounds, are readily converted into solid acids and used as catalysts in the petroleum and chemical industries. For some applications, such as hydrocarbon cracking, such solid-acid catalysts are effective only with small molecules, because the solids' internal dimensions limit larger molecules' access to the acidic sites inside the pores.

Researchers have tried various synthesis strategies for expanding the size of zeolite pores but have achieved only limited success. Now, chemists at the Spanish National Research Council and Polytechnic University of Valencia, in Spain, have created a silicogermanate compound that answers the call for a large-pore zeolite.

The new material features straight channels with circular openings measuring 12.2 Å in diameter that are interconnected by smaller channels (5.6 Å diameter) that run perpendicular to the larger channels (Nature 2006, 443, 842). Dubbed ITQ-33, the new porous crystal was prepared by Avelino Corma, a professor in Valencia's Institute of Chemical Technology; María J. Díaz-Cabañas; José Luis Jordá; and their coworkers.

In a commentary appearing in the same issue of Nature, Raul F. Lobo, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Delaware, points out that other research groups have prepared large-pore zeolites but that ITQ-33 stands out because of its superior properties. For example, aluminophosphates and other phosphate-based large-pore compounds have been reported, Lobo notes, but those materials exhibit low thermal stability and low acidity.

Likewise, a gallium silicate compound with large pores was prepared a few years ago, but compared with ITQ-33, the gallium material is relatively unstable under reaction conditions, Lobo says. Furthermore, the new Valencia zeolite offers the added benefit of a system of interconnecting channels. That feature, which qualifies ITQ-33 as the zeolite with the largest fraction of internal empty space, may enable molecules to bypass blocked passageways in favor of unobstructed routes.

On the basis of tests involving dealkylation of bulky aromatic compounds, cracking of petroleum oils, and other reactions, the Valencia team reports that the new zeolite is very active catalytically and, in some cases, outperforms commercial catalysts.

ITQ-33 has "great potential as an industrial catalyst," Lobo says. But he cautions that cost reductions and other improvements are needed to make the catalyst practical.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom designed zeolites make better catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs That Take The Heat And Keep Working
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE