Serono Bolsters New Drug Pipeline

Serono has licensed a late-stage drug for cognitive disorders from Italian R&D firm Newron Pharmaceuticals. Serono will pay Newron up to $200 million in up-front payments and milestones for access to safinamide, an α-aminoamide derivative that is currently in Phase III trials for Parkinson's disease. The Swiss biotech firm will also fund all future development and marketing costs for the small-molecule drug. Newron retains the right to copromote the drug in Italy and Spain.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter