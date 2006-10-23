Solvay Expands Indian Polymers

Solvay is expanding its polyether ether ketone production in Panoli, Gujarat state, India, with a 500-metric-ton-per-year plant set to open early next year. The unit will make Solvay's new KetaSpire PEEK, which is based on nucleophilic chemistry. Solvay acquired the Panoli site earlier this year through the purchase of the polymers division of India's Gharda Chemicals. KetaSpire will be part of Solvay's SolvaSpire engineering polymers line, which also includes self-reinforced polyphenylene, high-temperature sulfone, and polyamide imide.
