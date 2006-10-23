Advertisement

Synthesis

Stevens Receives First IUPAC-Richter Prize

October 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 43
Malcolm F. G. Stevens of Nottingham University, in the U.K., is the first recipient of the newly established International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry-Richter Prize in Medicinal Chemistry. Stevens received the award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the discovery of anticancer drugs.

Stevens' work has resulted in the discovery of six novel small-molecule agents that have progressed into clinical trials. Among them is Temodal (temozolomide), used to treat the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme. The drug has been marketed worldwide by Schering-Plough since 1999.

Another product, Phortress, is in early-stage clinical trial for treatment of breast tumors; other products from his current research, exploiting other mechanisms for anticancer agents, are also expected to enter development.

Stevens received a plaque and check for $10,000 in August during the 19th International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry in Istanbul, Turkey.

