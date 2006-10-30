Aptuit to acquire solid-state expert

Aptuit has agreed to acquire SSCI, a West Lafayette, Ind., firm that Aptuit calls the leader in solid-state chemistry services such as crystallization, polymorph screening, and salt selection. SSCI operates facilities in the U.S. and U.K. and has about 100 employees. In August, Sigma-Aldrich acquired Pharmorphix, a British firm that offers similar services (C&EN, Aug. 14, page 33). Aptuit was formed last year as a provider of drug development support services. It recently agreed to acquire EaglePicher Pharmaceutical Services, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
