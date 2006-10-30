Bayer will purchase Taiwan plastics maker

Bayer has agreed to buy Ure-Tech, a manufacturer of thermoplastic polyurethane based in Taichung, in central Taiwan. Ure-Tech employs 180 staff and recorded sales of $55 million in 2005. Bayer describes Ure-Tech as the largest producer of thermoplastic polyurethane in the Asia-Pacific region. Bayer says it will combine Ure-Tech with its existing thermoplastic polyurethane unit, which had sales last year of about $240 million. Bayer figures that the global market for such resins and films was worth about $1.5 billion last year.
