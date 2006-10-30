Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business roundup

Swiss chemical maker will work with Germany's Max Planck Institute

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Shell has broken ground at its new Bukom petrochemical complex in Singapore. Featuring an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene cracker and a 750,000-metric-ton ethylene glycol unit, the complex is scheduled to start up in 2009 or 2010.

Dow Corning has moved its Menlo Park, Calif., operations into a larger facility in Newark, Calif. Dow Corning says the move was prompted by increased demand from electronics manufacturers for the thermal interface materials previously made at the Menlo Park site.

Ineos is expanding capacity for poly ??-olefin lubricant additives by 50,000 metric tons per year over the next three years. The company makes PAOs in La Porte, Texas, and Feluy, Belgium, in plants acquired with its December 2005 purchase of BP's Innovene unit.

Cargill is commercializing a process for using glycerin to make various biomass-based products, the first of which will be propylene glycol. The firm says it has access to enough glycerin for "world-scale" production of propylene glycol.

Eli Lilly & Co. has completed a bioproducts pilot manufacturing plant, the first phase of a $560 million expansion of its biotech complex in Indianapolis. The company also opened a research support facility into which it will relocate 700 scientists, engineers, and support staff.

Viron Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Diosynth Biotechnology for process development, scale-up, and clinical manufacturing of Viron&apos;s lead product candidate, VT-111, which is currently in Phase II trials for treatment of inflammation associated with acute coronary syndrome.

Barr Laboratories' proposed acquisition of Pliva has been approved by the Federal Trade Commission, clearing the way for the deal to close. Barr's $2.5 billion cash offer ended a lengthy bidding war with Actavis for control of the Croatian generic drugs maker.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vertex and Lonza team on type 1 diabetes
Resilience acquires AstraZeneca’s Ohio plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik will make Alzheimer’s drug candidate for Cassava

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE