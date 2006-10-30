Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

CHAS Names 2006 Award Winners

October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
The ACS Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) has named D. Jeff Burton the 2006 recipient of the Howard Fawcett Chemical & Health Safety Award, which recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to the field of chemical health and safety.

Burton is a strong advocate of safety and health practice in the laboratory and safe laboratory design. He is the author of numerous workbooks and self-directed study programs in ventilation, indoor air quality, and occupational health and safety.

Burton is past president and a member of the board of directors of the American Industrial Hygiene Association. He has also served on the industrial ventilation committee of the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists and various subcommittees of the American National Standards Institute.

Barbara Foster received the Tillmanns-Skolnick Award, which recognizes outstanding service by individuals to CHAS. Foster is safety director for the department of chemistry and safety coordinator for the Eberly College of Arts & Sciences at West Virginia University.

Foster, a certified chemical hygiene officer, has served as secretary of CHAS and is currently secretary of the ACS Joint Board-Council Committee on Chemical Health & Safety. She is chair-elect of CHAS. She serves on the board of editors of the Journal of Chemical Health & Safety.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

