Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Earnings Jump

Firms post strong growth compared with 2005 period; sales also climb

by William Storck
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: View Enlarged Table
Credit: View Enlarged Table

Chemical firms are reporting much-improved third-quarter earnings compared with the same period in 2005; 10 of the 11 firms that have published their results show double-digit or better growth.

The largest earnings growth generally came at the smaller companies. Of the five firms with less than $1 billion in quarterly sales, earnings growth ranged from 25.4% at Cytec Industries to 130.8% at Albemarle. Increases in earnings at the six larger companies were between 8.8% at PPG Industries and 35.7% at DuPont.

Albemarle posted a triple-digit improvement in earnings from continuing operations, excluding significant one-time items, of $60.7 million, on a 20% increase in sales to $608 million. "All three of our segments saw continued revenue growth and improved profitability, with both catalysts and polymer additives achieving segment income margins above our 15% corporate goal," says CEO Mark C. Rohr.

The second-largest quarterly earnings increase came at Hercules, although it also was the only company in the group to post a decline in sales. Hercules' earnings were up 66.3% to $40.9 million, while sales slipped 1.3% to $513 million. Excluding the impact of the sale of a majority stake in its FiberVisions unit, though, Hercules' sales increased 14%.

H.B. Fuller, the second-smallest company of the 11, had the third-largest earnings increase, 56.1% to $24.2 million, as sales rose 8.6% to $389 million. Fuller attributes the improvement to a more profitable mix of businesses combined with continued process improvements and productivity gains.

DuPont's strong 35.7% earnings growth to $452 million came as sales increased just 7.5% to $6.31 billion. The company notes that raw material costs were $180 million higher than in the third quarter last year but were fully offset by increases in selling price.

Industry leader Dow Chemical posted earnings of $950 million, up 18.6% from third-quarter 2005, on a 9.8% increase in sales to $12.4 billion. Geoffrey E. Merszei, Dow's chief financial officer says, "This was an excellent quarter: solid price increases across virtually every business and in every geographic region, encouraging volume growth in our performance segments, operating rates that were the highest since first-quarter 2005, and record equity earnings."

While reporting earnings, Dow also announced a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion to take effect once its current repurchase plan is concluded. CEO Andrew N. Liveris says, "Our solid financial position allows us to undertake this program while retaining the financial flexibility necessary to invest in our growth strategy, whether through new capital projects or by pursuing appropriate merger and acquisition opportunities."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical producers make a strong end to 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms Are Prospering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Earnings Continue To Grow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE