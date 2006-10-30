Chemical Earnings Jump

[+]Enlarge Credit: View Enlarged Table

Chemical firms are reporting much-improved third-quarter earnings compared with the same period in 2005; 10 of the 11 firms that have published their results show double-digit or better growth.

The largest earnings growth generally came at the smaller companies. Of the five firms with less than $1 billion in quarterly sales, earnings growth ranged from 25.4% at Cytec Industries to 130.8% at Albemarle. Increases in earnings at the six larger companies were between 8.8% at PPG Industries and 35.7% at DuPont.

Albemarle posted a triple-digit improvement in earnings from continuing operations, excluding significant one-time items, of $60.7 million, on a 20% increase in sales to $608 million. "All three of our segments saw continued revenue growth and improved profitability, with both catalysts and polymer additives achieving segment income margins above our 15% corporate goal," says CEO Mark C. Rohr.

The second-largest quarterly earnings increase came at Hercules, although it also was the only company in the group to post a decline in sales. Hercules' earnings were up 66.3% to $40.9 million, while sales slipped 1.3% to $513 million. Excluding the impact of the sale of a majority stake in its FiberVisions unit, though, Hercules' sales increased 14%.

H.B. Fuller, the second-smallest company of the 11, had the third-largest earnings increase, 56.1% to $24.2 million, as sales rose 8.6% to $389 million. Fuller attributes the improvement to a more profitable mix of businesses combined with continued process improvements and productivity gains.

DuPont's strong 35.7% earnings growth to $452 million came as sales increased just 7.5% to $6.31 billion. The company notes that raw material costs were $180 million higher than in the third quarter last year but were fully offset by increases in selling price.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Industry leader Dow Chemical posted earnings of $950 million, up 18.6% from third-quarter 2005, on a 9.8% increase in sales to $12.4 billion. Geoffrey E. Merszei, Dow's chief financial officer says, "This was an excellent quarter: solid price increases across virtually every business and in every geographic region, encouraging volume growth in our performance segments, operating rates that were the highest since first-quarter 2005, and record equity earnings."