Materials

Ciba Forms Printable Electronics Pact Landing Page

Swiss chemical maker will work with Germany's Max Planck Institute

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Ciba Specialty Chemicals and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have agreed to a three-year collaboration focused on novel conductive polymers for printable electronics.

The organizations hope to accelerate the introduction of materials that will enable products such as organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and radio-frequency identification tags made through printing processes.

"Printable organic electronics offer great opportunities for new electronic devices," says Martin Riediker, Ciba's chief technology officer. "However, the performance, durability, and handling requirements of the conductive materials currently available are not yet adequate for many major applications."

Ciba says it has been working on organic luminescent materials for display and lighting applications and organic semiconductor materials for transistor and solar cell applications. Earlier this year, Ciba started a collaboration with German OLED technology developer Novaled.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

