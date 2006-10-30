Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

What's that stuff? Citronella Oil

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Steve Ritter/C&EN
Credit: Steve Ritter/C&EN

Once upon a time, I could tolerate mosquitoes, gnats, sweat bees, and other annoying insects. But when Asian tiger mosquitoes invaded the southeastern U.S. in the 1990s and later infiltrated the area where I live in northern Virginia, I quickly lost my tolerance.

These mosquitoes are tenacious rascals not to be taken lightly. Unlike common mosquitoes, tiger mosquitoes are active both day and night, in cool weather and in blazing heat and high humidity. They only need a thimbleful of water for breeding and are unbelievably quick to dodge a hand smack. So at our house, after getting tired of being eaten alive and leery of drenching ourselves all the time with a synthetic insect repellent, we ran out and bought some citronella-scented candles.

On a weekend a couple of months ago, I was sitting around at the tail end of a cookout, waiting for the sun to fade on the horizon, with nothing on my mind except being lazy. By and by, I got nudged back into reality by a few puffs of smoke from the candles burning close by. The almost sickly lemony smell was welcome as it kept the mosquitoes from gnawing on my ankles and allayed my minor concern over the transmission of diseases such as encephalitis or West Nile virus. It finally struck me to do a little research to find out exactly what the active chemicals are in this natural insect repellent.

Citronella oil is one of the important essential oils (volatile compounds that are responsible for the flavors and fragrances associated with the leaves, flowers, seeds, or wood of plants). It's obtained from different species of Cymbopogon grasses that grow wild or are cultivated in tropical regions of Southeast Asia, South America, and the Caribbean. The primary species are C. nardus and C. winterianus, which are called citronella grass. Related Cymbopogon species are known as lemongrass and are used as herbs to add a lemony flavor to foods. Other sources of essential oils include citrus peel, such as orange, lemon, and lime; herbs, such as peppermint and lavender; and trees, such as pine, cedar, and eucalyptus.

Essential oils are widely used in soaps, perfumes, cosmetics, aromatherapy, and food flavorings. The source of their properties typically is monoterpenes, a class of C10 organic compounds produced by both plants and arthropods (insects, spiders, and crustaceans) that contain an isoprene unit (-C=C[CH3]2) on one end and various organic functional groups on the other end. Terpenes in plants help attract pollinators, deter herbivores or destructive insects, and protect against harmful bacteria and fungi. As pheromones in arthropods, they help regulate social behavior and reproduction.

Studies on the chemical composition of citronella oil have found it contains a mix of more than a dozen monoterpenes, with the major components being aldehydes and alcohols. The primary aldehydes are the dienes geranial and neral, respectively known as trans- and cis-citral (3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal), as well as citronellal (3,7-dimethyl-6-octenal), which has only one carbon-carbon double bond. The alcohols are geraniol and citronellol, which are analogs of the aldehydes.

Citronella oil has been used as a fragrance in personal care products for more than 50 years. It's increasingly being used today as the main ingredient, or one of several essential oil ingredients, in insect-repelling products, including candles, sunscreen, pet collars, food packaging, and clothing. The terpenes in the oil are thought to block neural pathways in insects such as mosquitoes and to interfere with their movements and metabolism without killing them. As I watched a burning citronella candle at my cookout, I could see tiger mosquitoes pull up short when they got a whiff of citronella-laced smoke, as if an invisible force field was in the way.

But is citronella itself effective as an insect repellent, or is it just the smoke from the candles—or our imagination? A study in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) concluded that repellents containing up to 10% citronella oil applied to the skin were effective at reducing the frequency of mosquito bites for an average of about 20 minutes. That compares with about five hours of protection for a repellent containing 23.8% DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), the most common synthetic active ingredient in insect repellents (N. Engl. J. Med. 2002, 347, 13).

One of the citronella-containing products in the NEJM study was Avon's Skin So Soft moisturizing lotion, which some people claim works well as an insect repellent. I tried it years ago, but I found no noticeable benefit. That was probably because, as the study noted, the amount of citronella in the moisturizer is only 0.05% and it afforded only three minutes of mosquito protection, on average.

The NEJM study pointed out that so far only DEET-based products, which have been in use for nearly 50 years, combine proven low toxicity and adequate protection against mosquitoes and other disease-carrying arthropods, such as ticks. At our house, we think the combination of citronella vapor and smoke from lighted candles also works pretty well to keep the mosquitoes at bay without using any bug juice, as long as you don't mind the occasional puff of smoke in your eye.

Read More

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catnip makes mosquitoes feel pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Repellent Elicits Olfactory Fatigue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breadfruit Battles Mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE