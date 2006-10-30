Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climbing A Mountain For Science

by Jeff Johnson
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Field Data
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Johnson/C&EN
Losleben collects samples.
Credit: Jeff Johnson/C&EN
Losleben collects samples.

Snowman

Mark Losleben has faced blizzards, pounding rain and lightning, 120-mile-per-hour winds, and temperatures far below freezing; he has had his knee broken by an errant snowmobile during a windstorm-driven whiteout; he's seen moose, lynx' you name it.

Losleben is the climatologist for the University of Colorado's Mountain Research Station. Several times a week, he heads up some 3,000 feet and five or so miles to the station's instruments located on Niwot Ridge near the Continental Divide. And every Tuesday since November 1980, no matter the weather—except for two months when he was laid up by the snowmobile—he collects air samples at the station's 2-mile-high lab.

"He never sweats, never breathes hard, and I've never seen him eat food. Some of us think he is extraterrestrial," says William D. Bowman, the research station's director. Winter or summer, Mark rides his trail bike from his home 6 miles below the station's base facilities, Bowman says. "It can be snowing with 60-mph winds and ice on the road, and still he rides that bike."

Losleben straps nonskid "skins" to his skis when he takes the lung-bursting trek up the mountain in winter. A good skier, he takes the skins off the skis when he reaches the mountaintop, and he sails through the drifts and down the mountain. In the past couple of years, he has had company for part of the trip. A young professional research assistant, Kurt Chowanski, is overseeing some experiments at a site partway up the ridge. He filled in for Losleben when he got banged up by the snowmobile.

"I like to work outdoors, and I have a science background," Losleben says. "This job put the two together for me."

When the University of Colorado began collecting high-altitude climate data in 1950, scientists used a large motorized vehicle called a snowcat to go up the mountain, but as more sensitive equipment was added, more data were collected, and more trips were made up the mountain, the station turned to feet and skis to cut down on anthropogenic influences.

"Skis are robust and reliable. Snowmobiles and snowcats have mechanical problems and are no good above the tree line," Losleben says. "They have trouble in high snow drifts, their carburetors get full of snow and ice up, and they are likely to tip over since there is often no visibility in winter. Niwot Ridge is one of the windiest places in Colorado. If they break down, you can't repair them easily, and problems cascade fast. And then you are stuck, and you've wasted the day."

In the 1980s, researchers began placing more automatic data-logging equipment on the ridge, and they began to wire the mountain by installing transmitters and even a Web-based video camera at its 11,500-foot saddle.

"People began to say, 'Mark, you won't have to do anything now. Just sit in the office and collect the data,'" Losleben says. "So now we have installed some data loggers that can receive information from a bazillion sensors every one-thousandth of a second, if you want. But the electronic sensors are far from robust. They collect an order of magnitude more data than the old pen and ink equipment, and they transmit it. The result is, however, you now know almost to the moment when an instrument breaks down and when you have to go up and fix it. What it all means is the station is more efficient and collects a lot more data. But it doesn't mean I have less to do."

Losleben began using the station's data while working on his master's degree in geography and studying the global transport of chlorofluorocarbons. He's been working at the station ever since.

"High mountain areas are increasingly important to climate-change research, because these areas have been largely undisturbed by development."

The decades of study at the ridge by different researchers with different skills, he says, are like "pieces of a puzzle," with each person contributing a piece. "As they all fit together, we have a sharper, clearer picture of the dynamics of this mountain environment."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE