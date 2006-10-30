Curalogic picks SAFC for biotech separation services

SAFC, the fine chemicals arm of Sigma-Aldrich, has been chosen to provide chemical development services for Danish biopharmaceutical firm Curalogic. SAFC will provide protein isolation, extraction, and purification services for Curalogic's immunotherapies for allergy sufferers. SAFC chemists will initially develop a pharmaceutical-grade process for extracting compounds that treat allergies due to grass and dust mites. The first phases of the project will be done at SAFC's existing protein purification and extraction facility in St. Louis. Eventually, the project will be transferred to a facility now under construction at the site.
