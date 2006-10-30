DuPont acts in printing dispute

DuPont has asked the U.S. District Court in Trenton, N.J., to issue an injunction preventing MacDermid Printing Solutions from infringing on DuPont's Cyrel Fast thermal technology patents. The patents cover a flexographic printing process used to put color images on packaging materials including paper, freezer bags, and plastic films. DuPont first filed suit against MacDermid at the end of August seeking an end to the alleged infringement, as well as monetary damages.
