Gold and Silver Nagoya Medals Awarded

Steven V. Ley, a professor of chemistry at the University of Cambridge, has won the Gold Nagoya Medal, sponsored by Nagoya University, in Japan, for his contributions to natural product chemistry and the development of synthetic methods. His award lecture is on "Natural Product Synthesis: A Stimulus for Discovery" and "New Tools for Molecule Makers." He recently reported the total syntheses of spongistatin 1, antascomicin B, and 10-hydroxyasimicin.
The Silver Nagoya Medal will be awarded to Jun-ichi Yoshida for his work on the organic chemistry of reactive intermediates, electron-transfer reactions, organometallic chemistry, and microreactors. His award lecture will focus on "Flash Chemistry: Fast Chemical Synthesis in Microsystems." He recently described the Pd-catalyzed convergent synthesis and properties of conjugated dendrimers based on triarylethene branching.
The Gold Nagoya Medal has been awarded annually since 1995 in recognition of outstanding achievements in organic chemistry. The Silver Nagoya Medal has been awarded since 1999 to young Japanese chemists for their outstanding contributions to organic chemistry. This year's recipients will deliver their award lectures on Nov. 9 at Nagoya International Center, in Japan.
