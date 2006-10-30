Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mars Missions May Have Missed Organics

October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

When two Viking mission landers alighted on Mars 30 years ago, they performed experiments searching for the presence of organic compounds in the soil. The protocol involved rapidly heating the soil to vaporize small molecules and break down larger ones, separating the resultant species by gas chromatography, and analyzing them by mass spectrometry. No organic molecules were detected, and scientists used this result as the most compelling argument against the presence of life on the martian surface. Now, researchers have demonstrated that the Viking protocol can be blind to low levels of organics (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 16089). Rafael Navarro-González of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and his colleagues examined soil samples from a variety of Mars-like environments on Earth, using both total organic analysis and the Viking protocol. For a number of samples, the modern analysis uncovered 10-90 µg of carbon per gram of soil—levels that were not detected by the Viking method. Therefore, they conclude, the question of whether the martian surface harbors organic molecules remains open.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Curiosity Confirms Organics On Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Answering Curiosity Questions On Mars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE