Materia receives metathesis funding

Materia and University of Kansas chemistry professor Paul R. Hanson have received NIH funding for the further development of drug discovery reagents. Materia, formed in 1998 to commercialize olefin metathesis technology, says its ring-opening metathesis catalysts can streamline the development of druglike chemical libraries. The work will be conducted at the university's chemical methodologies and library development center, established in 2003 with funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.
