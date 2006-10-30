Millipore opens research center

Millipore has opened a new R&D center in Bedford, Mass., dedicated to innovations for the life sciences industry. According to Millipore, the $50 million center is geared to helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies ensure drug quality, scale up the production of difficult-to-make biologic drugs, and optimize manufacturing productivity. Up to 500 people will work in the center, the company says.
