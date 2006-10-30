Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Periwinkles As Drug Factories

October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemists have prodded seedlings of the medicinal periwinkle plant to make a variety of nonnatural terpene indole alkaloids in a process that could help produce hard-to-synthesize drugs (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 14276). The periwinkle normally produces a treasure trove of natural products, including the anticancer agent vinblastine (shown, Me = methyl, Ac = acetyl), which is assembled in mature plants from two tryptamine-based precursors (tryptamine-derived portion is red). Semisynthetic derivatives of vinblastine continue to show promise in clinical trials, notes Sarah E. O'Connor of MIT. In hopes of easing access to these and other nonnatural vinblastine analogs, O'Connor and Elizabeth McCoy fed periwinkle seedlings various tryptamine derivatives. The seedlings make a variety of complex terpene indole alkaloids from the tryptamine derivatives, including analogs of the precursors from which vinblastine is assembled. Manipulating natural biosynthetic pathways in this way is common in bacteria but it's largely untackled in plants, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indole alkaloid biosynthetic pathways unraveled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungi make isoquinolines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE