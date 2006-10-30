Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Rhodia will sell silicones business to China's BlueStar

Swiss chemical maker will work with Germany's Max Planck Institute

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 30, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Abandoning earlier plans for a strategic alliance, Rhodia has agreed to sell its silicones business to Beijing-based China National BlueStar. The deal, which is expected to close in the next few months, values the business at about $500 million. Rhodia and BlueStar had been working since 2004 on an alliance that would have combined their silicones activities and built a silicone intermediates plant in Tianjin, China. Rhodia's silicones business had sales of about $525 million last year and operates plants in Saint-Fons and Roussillon, France. BlueStar calls itself China's largest organo-silicone producer. The sale will mark the second big exit from silicones this year. General Electric is selling GE Advanced Materials, a maker of silicone chemicals and quartz-based products, to Apollo Management for about $3.8 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik advances divestment program
Sika to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC
Covestro exits polycarbonate sheeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE