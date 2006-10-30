Servier licenses a diabetes drug

French drugmaker Servier has licensed the rights to develop ALS 2-0426, Alantos Pharmaceuticals' small-molecule inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase IV, outside the U.S. Servier will pay roughly $75 million in upfront and milestone payments and has also agreed to fund development costs for the drug through Phase II trials. ALS 2-0426 is currently in Phase I studies to treat type 2 diabetes. Under the deal, Alantos retains all U.S. rights to the drug.
