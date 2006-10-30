Settlement reached in chlorine leak

Norfolk Southern has reached an agreement in principle to compensate personal injury claims in a class-action settlement with residents of Graniteville, S.C., who were hurt when a train derailed on Jan. 6, 2005. The derailment and subsequent chlorine spill killed at least nine people and sent more than 250 to hospitals (C&EN, Jan. 17, 2005, page 11). According to the law firm of Motley Rice, the latest agreement covers claims not addressed a year ago in a prior class-action settlement that mostly covered property damage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter