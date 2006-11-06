Ashland buys coatings firm

Ashland has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Northwest Coatings, a maker of radiation-curable adhesives and coatings, from Caltius Equity Partners, a private equity firm, for $72 million. Northwest has annual sales of about $40 million. Ashland says the acquisition will strengthen its offerings to adhesives and coatings customers in a high-growth segment of the packaging and labeling business.
