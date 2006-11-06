BOC, Aviza target deposition process

Linde's BOC Edwards unit and the semiconductor equipment company Aviza Technology will work together on atomic layer deposition technology, a method of depositing thin films in semiconductor manufacturing. By combining BOC's film precursor chemicals with Aviza's equipment, the partners hope to improve the deposition of high-dielectric-constant materials. BOC says its Flex-ALD precursors allow the deposition of heavier elements not previously processable.
