Chemtura exits equipment business

Chemtura has sold its majority interest in Davis-Standard, a joint venture for polymer-processing equipment, to its partner Hamilton Robinson for about $72 million in cash and an additional $8 million that is contingent upon postclosing determinations. Davis-Standard had revenues in its last fiscal year of approximately $250 million. Separately, Chemtura CEO Robert Wood says the company's third-quarter and second-half earnings will be "substantially below prior expectations."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter