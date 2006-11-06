Degussa launches methionine plant

Degussa has opened what it calls the world's largest methionine plant. The facility, in Antwerp, Belgium, has the capacity to make 120,000 metric tons annually of the animal-feed additive, bringing the firm's global capacity to around 350,000 metric tons. Degussa says the Antwerp site produces the raw materials acrolein, methyl mercaptan, and hydrocyanic acid, providing an unprecedented degree of vertical integration. The firm adds that it is implementing similar raw material integration at its Mobile, Ala., and Wesseling, Germany, methionine plants.
