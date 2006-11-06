Advertisement

Environment

Greenhouse gas emissions climb

November 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 45
Emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases from industrialized nations increased 2.3% between 2000 and 2004, according to a UN report released on Oct. 30. The upward trend in emissions covers the U.S. and 40 other industrialized nations that signed the 1992 U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. Emissions of heat-trapping gases rose to 17.9 billion metric tons in 2004 from 17.8 billion in 2003 and 17.5 billion in 2000. From 2000 to 2004, the largest increase occurred in Eastern and Central Europe, where total emissions increased 4.1 %. "Industrialized countries will need to intensify their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," says UNFCCC Executive Secretary Yvo de Boer. U.S. emissions climbed 15.8% from 1990 to 2004 but only 1.3% between 2000 and 2004.

