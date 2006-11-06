NPIL licenses Morvus technology

India's Nicholas Piramal India Ltd. has bolstered its drug discovery efforts through two technology-licensing pacts with the U.K.-based research firm Morvus Technology. Under the first agreement, NPIL will use Morvus' gene and protein identification technology to find new drugs to treat diabetes and arthritis. The second pact covers a combination therapy for cancer that uses a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor to amplify the effectiveness of anticancer drugs. Morvus will receive up-front and milestone payments, as well as a 2% royalty on products that reach the market.
