Pfizer opens library to research network

Pfizer has formed a collaboration with the World Health Organization under which it will make its library of medicinal compounds available to a global network of drug discovery researchers coordinated by WHO's Special Program for Research & Training in Tropical Diseases (WHO/TDR). Under the agreement, scientists in institutes affiliated with WHO/TDR's Compound Evaluation Network will test an initial 12,000 molecules from Pfizer's library to identify those that show activity against tropical parasites.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter