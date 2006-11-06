Prices slip in September

U.S. chemical prices fell in September, according to data from the Labor Department. The producer price index for all chemicals declined 0.9% from August to 208.0 (1982 = 100). Meanwhile, the September index for industrial chemicals fell 2.5% from the previous month to 217.1. Compared with September 2005, the index for all chemicals was up 6.7%, while that for industrial chemicals rose 10.4%.
