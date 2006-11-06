Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Strategies From Hiring Professionals

by Corinne A. Marasco
November 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

C &EN asked company recruiters what advice they could offer to new graduates seeking jobs and how job seekers can distinguish themselves to recruiters. Here's some of that advice:

Danya Goerig, Chevron Phillips Chemical: "Research companies beforehand and ask informed questions when visiting company representatives at career fairs or in campus interviews. Get to know the personality of the company by meeting as many individuals as possible to see if they will feel comfortable working there. Also, students should take advantage of any campus career center services to help build their interviewing skills."

Susan Knox Wilson, BP America: "Learn all you can about a company, such as through an internship or co-op. Don't wait until May to locate an internship–do it now. Schools do a very good job of promoting career days and putting on career fairs."

William F. Carroll, Occidental Chemical: "Students who are flexible and willing to relocate should emphasize this when talking to recruiters."

Brian Bronk, Pfizer: "Everything starts with a strong background in research. From there, we look for individuals with diverse backgrounds who bring strong communication, innovation, leadership, and teamwork skills."

Ray D'Alonzo, Procter & Gamble: "Prepare a concise, relevant résumé that focuses on accomplishments, particularly outside the university, such as publications and presentations at meetings. Don't overembellish it. Candidate résumés should be focused, targeted, and relevant to the company they're applying to."

Jennifer Petoff, Rohm and Haas: "We look for open-minded scientists, people who want to branch out into areas they haven't thought about before. Don't rely solely on technical ability and showcase those 'soft skills.' People with volunteer experience, for example, show initiative and a willingness to take on responsibility."

[Top of Page]

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hiring managers share tips for landing your first chemical industry job
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to get a head start on the job market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Working with recruiters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE