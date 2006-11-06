Sumitomo forms photovoltaic venture

Sumitomo Chemical and Phoenix-based RoseStreet Labs are forming a joint venture to develop and manufacture full-spectrum solar cells. The venture will use technology licensed from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Cornell University for semiconductor devices that use a larger portion of the solar spectrum than do existing solar materials and generate electricity at practical efficiencies above 48%, three times greater than can be achieved with silicon-based solar cells, the companies say. The joint venture, RSL Energy, hopes to have the first prototypes ready by 2008.
