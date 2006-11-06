Two biotech firms pare staff

Critical Therapeutics is cutting 63 positions, more than half its workforce, as it focuses on commercializing the controlled-release form of zileuton for the treatment of asthma. Among the eliminated jobs are 20 in R&D and 32 in the sales and marketing of standard zileuton, sold as Zyflo. Meanwhile, QLT is eliminating about 80 jobs in response to a continued decline in sales of Visudyne, its treatment for age-related macular degeneration. QLT employed 438 people as of March 1.
